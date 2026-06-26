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Get Your Game Face On!
With recommendation 'Blurbs'
Jun 26
•
Cori Bren
9
2
4
Let's Get Ready to Bundddllleee!!!!
June Bren's Bite - Your Health Snack, Hack Stack 👀
Jun 19
•
Cori Bren
15
8
11
What's Happened to the Village Matchmaker?
Let's make some matches, after some deep belly laughs at our own expense of course
Jun 12
•
Cori Bren
37
13
12
These Memes are Not for Everyone Nor Am I
I cannot live, laugh, or love in these conditions!
Jun 6
•
Cori Bren
195
31
34
Roomful of Memories
Holding moments within our daily lives
Jun 3
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Cori Bren
14
7
3
May 2026
Bees - It's Their Moment
Having a word with nature's model community
May 20
•
Cori Bren
21
6
6
It's Green's Scene!
The color of peace
May 16
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Cori Bren
22
17
5
MOM!! MOM!! MOOOMMMM!
Thinking to myself "Seriously? STFU! I'm trying to poop in peace!!"
May 10
•
Cori Bren
35
13
13
I'm Not Weird, You're Weird
This month's Bren's Bite has teeth (insert lion roaring or housecat yawning)
May 6
•
Cori Bren
30
11
17
You Stood Still
A reminder of the blessings standing right in front of you
May 1
•
Cori Bren
25
19
8
April 2026
Just the Memes, Please...
Single file, no pushing! Everyone will get a turn.
Apr 19
•
Cori Bren
100
15
21
"I Gotta Keep That Right There"
"In case I run into Amish vampires"👀 (-hubby)
Apr 8
•
Cori Bren
22
4
11
© 2026 Cori Bren
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