Cheeky Wisdom from a Life Well Lived
There comes a time in everyone’s life when we walk away.
When we walk towards something as yet unknown but still awash in potential possibilities. Something enticing that beckons us in another direction. We don’t even need to shed our current lives, but simply explore more of the paths less traveled.
For me, what beckoned was writing. Bren’s Buzz was a blank page, much like the song Unwritten, by Natasha Bedingfield. Here you’ll find a collection of stories about peace, love, and family.
Hiding away from the world with a pocketful of yearning is no way to realize potential or to connect with others; to find ourselves randomly smiling about something we’ve seen or read. Find your hidden smile and tap into your inner good vibrations, which in turn you can use to tap into your own communities. Here at Bren’s Buzz, you’ll find not only a brief respite from the worldwide crazy train, but also something to laugh about with your friends.
You can forget your to-do list, hide from your responsibilities for a bit and just sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself. You can check your worries at the door and get lost for a bit in comedy, nature, how-to, or odes.
The tone here is laid back. It’s communal and comedic. Much of my growth has come from humor, nature, and how-to. Some readers find Tuesday Tidbits (short how-to) and Stacky Speaks (tips for using SubStack) especially helpful, but there are many interesting topics to explore - conveniently grouped across the top of my website. I have no paywall, so everything is free to everyone. I’m simply enjoying the experience of being part of a collaborative community of readers and authors.
What about Cori Bren? Who am I anyway?
Learn more about me by reading the below, also on my website.
Find your lost smile and share it with friends.
Unwritten (part of the song by Natasha Bedingfield)
Staring at the blank page before you
Open up the dirty window
Let the sun illuminate the words that you cannot find
Reaching for something in the distance
So close you can almost taste it
Release your inhibitions
Feel the rain on your skin
No one else can feel it for you
Only you can let it in
No one else, no one else
Can speak the words on your lips
Drench yourself in words unspoken
Live your life with arms wide open
Today is where your book begins
The rest is still unwritten, yeah
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.