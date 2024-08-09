Cheeky Wisdom from a Life Well Lived

There comes a time in everyone’s life when we walk away.

When we walk towards something as yet unknown but still awash in potential possibilities. Something enticing that beckons us in another direction. We don’t even need to shed our current lives, but simply explore more of the paths less traveled.

For me, what beckoned was writing. Bren’s Buzz was a blank page, much like the song Unwritten, by Natasha Bedingfield. Here you’ll find a collection of stories about peace, love, and family.

Hiding away from the world with a pocketful of yearning is no way to realize potential or to connect with others; to find ourselves randomly smiling about something we’ve seen or read. Find your hidden smile and tap into your inner good vibrations, which in turn you can use to tap into your own communities. Here at Bren’s Buzz, you’ll find not only a brief respite from the worldwide crazy train, but also something to laugh about with your friends.

You can forget your to-do list, hide from your responsibilities for a bit and just sit back, relax, and enjoy yourself. You can check your worries at the door and get lost for a bit in comedy, nature, how-to, or odes.

The tone here is laid back. It’s communal and comedic. Much of my growth has come from humor, nature, and how-to. Some readers find Tuesday Tidbits (short how-to) and Stacky Speaks (tips for using SubStack) especially helpful, but there are many interesting topics to explore - conveniently grouped across the top of my website. I have no paywall, so everything is free to everyone. I’m simply enjoying the experience of being part of a collaborative community of readers and authors.

What about Cori Bren? Who am I anyway?

Learn more about me by reading the below, also on my website.

Share Bren's Buzz

Unwritten (part of the song by Natasha Bedingfield)

Staring at the blank page before you

Open up the dirty window

Let the sun illuminate the words that you cannot find

Reaching for something in the distance

So close you can almost taste it

Release your inhibitions

Feel the rain on your skin

No one else can feel it for you

Only you can let it in

No one else, no one else

Can speak the words on your lips

Drench yourself in words unspoken

Live your life with arms wide open

Today is where your book begins

The rest is still unwritten, yeah

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.