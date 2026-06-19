Bren's Buzz

Bren's Buzz

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Tara Deacon's avatar
Tara Deacon
4d

Im loving these health bundles 🥰😍💓

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
Jun 20

I’m just an asshole. People often want to advise us to “drive safely” as a parting gesture when heading to the car. I struggle to not respond with “thanks for that tip, because I was going to drive like a drunken lunatic, but now I won’t”.

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