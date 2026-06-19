I know, I know. But I’m a writer and when these titles pop into my head I just know it’s time to get it all out on paper for the best (feral, rampaging, motley🤷‍♀️) band of subscribers in the inter-realms.

For your convenience, the first five posts in this monthly, easy-peasy health tip series are linked at the end of this post. See?! I tol you and I tol you, I love you all!

At the halfway point in 2026, this month’s tip is SUPER SIMPLE:

Use Hacks…to make a multilayered, Bren’s Bites health snack stack!

Below are some ideas for creating combinations that boost the power of sneaky wellness into the stratosphere.

✨ Don’t just walk - walk in the woods for these added benefits Tree bathing known to lower blood pressure and slow heart rate Small to large hills - variety improves muscle If off-trail, more uneven ground which contributes to improved balance Sun exposure - see many prior posts about the power light has Social interactions - if hiking in a local hiking group Meditation - inherent in bird/animal watching, listening to the silence, taking pics Carry weight - build up to adding a light backpack - it’s leg day people!!

✨ Don’t just sit in the morning light - ground yourself Put bare feet, arms, hands, etc. into the grass in your yard. Sometimes I lie down on the ground without a blanket and put my bare feet in the grass while staring at the sky. This is ‘grounding’. Read up on it… Animal/people watch - as noted above it’s a form of meditation. Meditation realigns your nervous system, supporting your para-sympathetic (the brakes) so your sympathetic (fight or flight, the gas) doesn’t take over the ship.

✨ Get back to the stores - Walk, explore, S O C I A L I Z E Go to the bank - go inside, don’t use the drive through. Make eye contact, say hello. Pick and purchase your own groceries - pushing a cart, bagging, loading, and unloading your groceries is a full body workout believe it or not. Browse the farmer’s market on Saturday - sunshine + eye contact + friendly local faces + supporting local community building + fresh, locally grown food Go to the HS events - sports, concerts, plays. Who cares if you don’t have family there, the kids need support just the same and you need to get the hell outta the house!!



Have fun with this. The month is almost over, but this power play is here for the rest of your life. Before we get to the memes, here are a few things I’ve seen the last several months that add oomph to this topic. Check them out at your leisure.

I found this writer after I planned my series for the entire year. So, there’s research behind exactly what I am suggesting. Scott B. Fulton has a YouTube channel and wrote the book Function, which focuses on combinations like my hacks above, calling them multi-domain activities which optimize health by multiplying the benefits of every minute you dedicate to exercise. He believes that the physical functioning of your body into old age is THE determinant of healthy longevity and leading a full life up to the end. He refers to this super power as ‘conversion’, as in making every second count.

Some substack authors who have written notes or posts on related topics include Terry Kirkpatrick who wrote about a fall, Patricia Cusack who writes about healthy aging, Ken Macko who has journaled his quest for meaning and social reconnection in his retirement, and VarianaVolk who draws attention to the little parts of our body’s systems that make a huge difference to our overall health. Please check them out.

To the laughs…

***This post is too long to view in email. Use this link to view at your leisure on my website. This post will be pinned to the top.****

Bren’s Buzz | Cori Bren | Substack

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As promised, inside May’s Bren’s Bite, are the links to the entire series. Have fun!