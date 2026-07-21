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Kristen Malcolm's avatar
Kristen Malcolm
4d

This is super cute and fun! I love it 💗

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1 reply by Cori Bren
Jenn's avatar
Jenn
2d

Cori, I love this! It is beautiful, unique, useful! I feel urged to pull out my sewing machine, which is not as cool as yours, but is sentimental to me because my mom gifted it to me 20 plus years ago. I have a huge fabric stash, and my last two babies received “mission impossible” quilts from me ❤️. Thank you for the warm dose of inspiration today.

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