A pocketful of rocks doesn’t sound like much. It certainly doesn’t sound like inspiration, and maybe, definitely, not inspiration for a ‘roomy’ memorial in a cozy space. And, it might seem boujie in light of today’s bitter, global ‘good-life-guilt’ moment, but bringing the inherent artfulness of nature inside tethers us to our natural, humble beginnings and evokes ancestral reminiscence of good times gone by. And, whether it’s family finding the detritus, bits, and bobs from a well-lived life after we’re gone or, growing weary of the treasure hunt, handing it off to the auctioneer; every stone, leaf, stick, letter, and card holds a moment within it’s physical form.

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They say homes have memories, that they will retain the good or bad energy from prior occupants and experiences. I’ve found this to be true in a relatively tangible form. Sometimes it’s a smell. Sometimes a cool dampness with no source. Sometimes a weary wall color, or a tired and worn floor covering. And, sometimes it’s a painful reminder of horrible trauma. There are cleaners, essential oils, sprays, and finishes that can ‘cover’ this, but it remains in the bones and walls and roof of the home’s memories. Alas, everyone’s beliefs are different, aren’t they?

In the here and now, on May 8th I was perusing the internet feed and came across a note by Wouter van Noort about ocean pebbles he found on a beach in Norfolk, England. Here is the note, above is the beach, and below is an image of the pebbles. It struck me as a wonderfully mellow, mindful, memorial gift about the timelessness of oceans and their habit of polishing everything they hold on to. These flashes of design inspiration are almost slap-like, bolts of lightening to me - possibly like being backhanded on the cheek by the challenger in a duel of old. I immediately wanted to design a room around it, capturing all the colors, sizes, and textures of the collective pebble trove for Wouter’s long term enjoyment. I’ve done a couple of these in my 3 years online.

Wouter’s pebbles, gifted by the sea.

What do you see in this image? I see a veritable rainbow, a nature-made prism of infinite earthiness in gray, red, rust, umber, yellow, gold, cantaloupe, orange, tan, caramel, black, teal, white, pearl, etc., etc., etc. Not only that, but the textures are polished, spongy, crystalline, craterous, and ruffled. And, don’t forget the magnificently tweedy gray background where they rest. It’s a glorious still-life composition capturing the ocean’s relentless tumbling, inflicted upon these beauties for anywhere between a few months and thousands of years. Who wouldn’t be awed at the stories they tell?

A room fit for their stories is all exhale. Soft, textured fabrics, natural light, clean lines with a rustic twist reminiscent of the driftwood spit out by the see. Sandy undertones that take Wouter back to that day on the beach, back to the moments his eyes spied each jewel until he ran out of pockets to stash them in. Nothing pretentious or overly ornate, but pulling us back to the sea with a mere peek through the entrance. What follows is my interpretation of a space that gives this humble tribe the tribute it deserves. These images are an imperfect collage of what would make such a room special. Please enjoy.

~Disclaimers~ I am not actually a designer. I simply pretend to be one when the mood strikes. It’s a hobby I’ve enjoyed my entire life. The internet does a piss poor job of serving up images that I can collage together as a designer would a mood board. I somewhat despise AI for creative endeavors, so that’s out of the question. What I created here is the best I can visually articulate how to magnetize the pebble trove into a living space.

The Finishes~

The palette for the walls and flooring would be all soothing, ‘coastal farmhouse’, colors - bleached greige (grayish beige for those not obsessed with color as I am), the lightest of light teal - as I picked up in the far right pebble in the bottom row of the shot, goldish pearly sand colors, and gray-blues. As seen here, the bleached oak floor and the soothing colors in this entry, are all ‘aaaahhhhhh’, the nice long exhale you wish for when you arrive home. If you prefer, there’s a rug to consider within your seating arrangement.

The Furniture~

But the furniture itself must recall to mind the textures and raw materials found in that amazing picture of the Norfolk beach where the pebbles were liberated. Here I have a gallery of seating - overstuffed, chenille, sandy corduroy-in-love-seat, a circa 1965-cruise-ship-deckchair, and a goldenrod beachy-chaise-lounger where sleeping while reading is not optional. Each was selected for its flowing but simple design, sink-to-the-seabed cushiness, and spot on Norfolk beach tones.

The Accents~

But, what’s an ocean room without wood - twisted, gnarled, drift-woodsy wood. This room gives the warmest nod to the character of such wood belched up from the sea. And don’t forget the black and greige lighting with nice textured rattan and seagrass accoutrement. Luxe!

The Frosting~

Alas we’re ready for the frosting on the cake, the bling if you will. I refuse to cloud your summer-sky-scape with draperies, so none are included. If you insist, I suggest nearly transparent pearl linen drapes only at the sides of each window possibly on half rods that clip into a hinge on the outsides of the windows, to be swung open or closed as the mood takes you. A few pebble-like round pillows to crown the seating, in jeweled tones straight from your collection of stones, and a pearl fisherman knit throw are simply all the cozy touches required for your sand castle.

The Pebbles~

But what would this precious preview of your sea-pebble parlor be without giving those pebbles pride of presence atop your gorgeous coffee table inside this magnificent sea glass bowl?

I hope it’s everything you hoped for. Anyone could use these ideas to bring their favorite beach experiences home. I pray everyone has a lived-in room space that calls to mind their favorite moments on a daily basis. After all, what’s life without such zest?

What did you think? If you’re on a strict budget, like most of us are, many of these ideas could be found in discount stores like Walmart. Comfort doesn’t have to be costly.

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In case you missed my prior room design and my series on colors, I’ve linked them here for your convenience.

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