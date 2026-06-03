Bren's Buzz

Bren's Buzz

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Jun 3

All so pretty.

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1 reply by Cori Bren
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XXX
Jun 4

Seriously, I’d go with the colors in the stones. Even inanimate stones have more lively color than dead look of gray.

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1 reply by Cori Bren
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