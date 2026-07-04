There comes a time when I’ve seen too much. So much, in fact I’m working on an ‘unsee machine’.

Well, I’ve seen so much in the last 6 months that it’s time to purge my meme coffers making today your lucky day. This is the white elephant of gifts, the kind wrapped in white tissue paper so no one knows what’s inside until their done trading them around and the dust settles. No fireworks here, but a few minutes of laughs at some of the things that made me chuckle. Let’s get to it!

***This post is too long to view in email. Use this link to view at your leisure on my website. This post will be pinned to the top.****

Bren’s Buzz | Cori Bren | Substack

Memes take up a lot of cyber space. Deal with it!

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My aunt told your aunt, who told your mom that you’re STILL not great at sharing. Let’s put the rumors to rest shall we!

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Are you STILL on the fence? That sounds painful. Subscribe and watch for the Pop Sucker, Chicken Run banner. That way you see all the memes, like your favorite magazine from back in the day.

Memes are some of my most popular posts overall, found under Fun Stuff on my website. I surf the interwebs for the laughs, so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.

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Alright, alright! Let’s hear it. I’m all ears about whatever, as long as it’s about these memes. LOL. Seriously though, we have a long way to go to beat my recent memes, linked below, that BLEW my former top memes away by double the views. Wait, what?!

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