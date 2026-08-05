Bren's Buzz

Bren's Buzz

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Haikufarmgirl's avatar
Haikufarmgirl
12h

Thanks for the demo and heads up. I’ll be even quicker to report and block this nonsense.

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1 reply by Cori Bren
Bob's avatar
Bob
13h

Sadly, I expect invasive/intrusive behavior in our Brave New and Improved world.

As a good monitized resource, I should accept it.

As a grumpy old human, my milder responses tend towards dumping it.

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1 reply by Cori Bren
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