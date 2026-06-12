How the heck did we get to this point?! Women want a man with high earnings, a god-like physique and looks, but who acts like their best girlfriend👀. Men want a porn-star-in-the-bedroom virgin who acts like a nun in public, wants 2 kids, and makes dinner. What a load of CRAP people!!

EVERYONE is different but most people respond to the same things - eye contact, good manners, kind consideration, clean decent appearance, shared ‘pay for the dates’ responsibilities, opportunities to learn about each other BEFORE you show em your junk, and a variety of situations that will demonstrate if they’re emotionally ready for monogamy. Come at me in the comments if your ‘expert opinion’ differs from my 61 years of observation. LOL, I’m all ears.

When I was kid (“in the 1920’s” 👀 according to my youngest son who has challenges with timelines) in the 1970’s, there were places and activities where everyone mixed and mingled and we learned how to recover from tripping, from going moony-eyed over someone who ultimately threw dirt on your dress (boy code for “NO!”), and we learned how to cry but get back out there. I mean this dance started at age like 9-10 when we attended church stuff and square dances, and went roller skating and to the drive in movies, and we hung out at the little league field and participated in school clubs and such. There were SO MANY opportunities to learn and practice the dating game.

Nowadays it’s gone digital - EPIC FAIL! Arms-length transactions with strangers don’t get the job done for long term monogamy. 10% of partnered couples met on a dating app. Let’s see what geekle had to say about marriage rates (age 23-38) by generation (divorce not included):

~ Silent Gen - 81%

~ Boomers - 61%

~ Gen X - 53%

~ Millennial - 44%

~ Gen Z - 30% (estimate based on “roughly 23% of men and 32% of women were married by age 30”)

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Bren’s Buzz | Cori Bren | Substack

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See?! This is why I think we need matchmakers. Not the kind that look at bank statements, what school someone attended, or a family tree, but more like someone who sends the couple on a long weekend to work on an Amish farm. You learn a TON about someone with whom you’re shoveling pig shit. Or, throw the (lucky?) couple into a 1 day survival test, again stress brings out the internal mojo like no fancy restaurant ever will. Where are the dating guides for these types of dates, hmmm? They don’t exist because instead people act like they are buying a mate at an auction and they’re too good for real life circumstances.

Let me correct your gross misconception - life is FUCKING MESSY! Do you even read the news? You don’t need someone who gets your offspring into Harvard. You need someone who knows how to turn the heat back on when the power is out. You need someone who is with you when the kids are puking and crapping all over the house because of the latest illness they dragged home from school. You need someone who will Man/Woman up and do extra when their mate loses their job or doesn’t get the big promotion. You need someone who treats you the way they want to be treated.

And, read this sentence twice, maybe 6 times, oh what the hell, MEMORIZE IT

🎯 Stop looking for the ideal mate because ‘ideals’ do NOT exist!

This ain’t rocket science and it sure as hell doesn’t call for a guide of any kind, so let’s all burn these guides over the weekend and get out there - physically, IRL. Say hi to someone at the coffee shop or the library or the garden center. Then go to the movies, to the park, to the roller rink (if of a certain age check with your Dr. before skating of any kind LOL). Don’t look for the perfect person, look for someone who will help you bury bodies in the pouring rain. Oh, did I say that outloud?

DM me if you want some tips. I met my husband in high school and 43 years later we’re still together, so I never really dated much. BUT, I’ve had 6 decades of life experience watching what does and doesn’t work (5 siblings and 14 nieces and nephews), or work out. I’m happy to pass that a long to anyone who’s stuck.

To the MEMES! (👀 ya think?! We thought you’d never shut up!)

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There, there. I’m sure we’ve all dated some doozies. Get these memes to friends, family, and ex-whatevers and STOP THE MADNESS!

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Memes are some of my most popular posts overall, found under Fun Stuff on my website. Laughter makes a great first date, just sayin…

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Those lunatic Finns, amiright? For serious competitors, what is the optimal weight to beer ratio to win this thing? I mean do people bulk up for it? LMAO. I hope this is real because I’ve just added it to my bucket list and I’m getting just ‘bulky’👀 enough for us to place in the race.

Come at me in the comments! We can practice our debating skills🤣

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It you want a genuine, authentic love story to inspire your search for the next Mr. or Mrs. you, here a links to a couple of odes to my 43 year relationship.