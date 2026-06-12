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Kristi Keller 🇨🇦's avatar
Kristi Keller 🇨🇦
Jun 13

Hahaha this was a fun read! I don't even know what my type is anymore. I'm so dead inside that I have no discernment 😂

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2 replies by Cori Bren and others
Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
Jun 12

My checklist used to consist of a box saying "must like classical music", but I had to delete that when I realized that eliminated 99.44% of the population.

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4 replies by Cori Bren and others
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