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Tara Deacon's avatar
Tara Deacon
Jun 10, 2025

Beautiful story Cori looooove it!!

BTW as someone who has worked in care facilities this is 1000%! Accurate especially in the dementia alzheimer wards we were told we couldn't stop anyone from doing it and even when spouses would get upset because their loved one had alzheimers or dementia and it was upsetting!!

"people in nursing homes are the fastest growing demographic for sexually transmitted diseases AND there are 4 ladies for every man because most men don’t think like my husband"

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Cori Bren
Sep 16, 2024

Thank you for such a beautiful comment. I’m happy this resonates with you. We’re not a big “hallmark” birthday family so I wrote him a love letter instead and sharing personally with my audience was a healthy bi-product to give others hope for a long future. Community isn’t so local anymore so younger gens especially sometimes benefit from the wisdom collected from life experiences.

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