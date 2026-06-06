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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
Jun 7

Thanks for the laughs! My favorite shirt is the 'I like you, I'll kill you last' one. I disagree with the crochet one though, how does holding two perfectly good eye gougers make one feel less like gouging?

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Dennis's avatar
Dennis
Jun 8

That was a fun romp through twisted humor land.

Thanks, I can’t wait for the next batch.

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