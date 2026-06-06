Weeping and wailing. Woe is me. The world is ending. Humanity is doomed. If we don’t kill so and so, we’ll never have peace👀. STFU already. Move to a rural community. Visit the local forest. Take your kids to the library. The world is certainly not ending in any of these places. For the rest, be a conscientious objector. Refuse to engage in the madness. Make dinner and eat it together at an actual dinner table, take a walk, watch a movie, stare at the moon. Whatever it takes to exit the matrix and keep moving forward.

Today’s memes are brought to you by my weirdness. I’ve always felt a little different, a little odd, outside looking in on who knows what. Over time I’ve become less and less bothered by any of that until today, at 61 years old, I don’t give a rat’s ass what anyone thinks of me. I know for a fact that I’m different and I kinda sorta thrive on it now, seeking out awkward moments like that guy from American Idol years ago who told the judges he’d been saving his fingernails in a bag for 7 years. WOW, and comeonman! Even I’m not that weird. Anyway, my tendencies have morphed into quite the T-shirt collection, all gifts from people who know and love me. One was the recent topic of conversation at Walmart, where the cashier noted his love for my shirt and how Walmart doesn’t allow them to wear funny clothes and he couldn’t “live, laugh, or love in these conditions” LOL. I’ve sprinkled pics of my shirts in for your enjoyment, so try to figure out which one he was eyeballing.

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Bren’s Buzz | Cori Bren | Substack

Memes take up a lot of cyberspace. Deal with it!

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Weird friends are like pretending there’s a bee in your car when you’ve been driving recklessly and the cops stop you (thank you Tommy Boy). The weirdo in the passenger seat draws the heat. Phew!

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Do you even lift, people?! I post these belly laughs a couple times a month, so don’t give me shade about getting too much mail. Boo frickety hoo!

Memes are some of my most popular posts overall, found under Fun Stuff on my website. Weird person here. I might have a knife collection, maybe👀. Just sayin.

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Come at me! But, don’t go crying to mommy if I whoop your ass. I know how to Indian-wrestle and I got the thighs to prove it🤣

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