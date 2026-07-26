Bren's Buzz

Bren's Buzz

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MaKenna Grace's avatar
MaKenna Grace
3d

“Oreos in the pantry: I would never do that to you.” 🤣🤣🤣

Side note about lettuce: my dogs will literally dig in the cat’s litter box and eat their you know what. But drop a whole head of lettuce on the floor and they look at you like you’re trying to poison them, lol.

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2 replies by Cori Bren and others
Kristen Malcolm's avatar
Kristen Malcolm
2d

Cori I love these, and this has all been on my mind lately. I even recently had a conversation with someone about how I don't want to work out just to work out and the only sports I like to play are volleyball and bowling. Then here you come with the bowling memes! Great minds, my friend 💗

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