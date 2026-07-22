Bren's Buzz

Bren's Buzz

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RobMc's avatar
RobMc
2d

Too damn funny

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2d

OMG, now I have to go put on a BIG fuzzy sweater......

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