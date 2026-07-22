It's Pumpkin Sp*#...(covering mouth)Shhhhh!
DON'T SAY IT! Do NOT even think it, because it's NOT Pumpkin Spice in July.
It was in the high 50’s when I woke up Monday morning, so that must mean it’s Pumpkin Spice in July, a new holiday I’ve made up. There, there (me gently patting the backs of all the hubbies in the audience). It won’t last forever, just until October 31st.
LOL. There was a note in the feed this week about the absolute horrors of pumpkin spice, from a man to all the men out there. I didn’t jot down the name, sorry, but their complaints did give me the awful-ly good idea to do pumpkin spice memes for this new holiday I’ve just invented. (insert evil cackle here)
BTW - I don’t drink pumpkin spice latte. Pumpkin and coffee do not go together. However, I do love to get on the nerves of the men in my sphere AND Fall is my favorite season, so here we go.
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Bren’s Buzz | Cori Bren | Substack
Memes take up a lot of cyber space. Deal with it!
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You could get on a ton of people’s nerves if you share this. Just sayin…
Do you even lift, people?! I post these belly laughs a couple times a month, so don’t give me shade about getting too much mail. Boo frickety hoo!
Memes are some of my most popular posts overall, found under Fun Stuff on my website. I gotta run, to bake pumpkin pies👀.
Alright, alright!! No pushing and shoving. Get in line, single file! Ok, come at me but beware of the pumpkin spice dust in my pockets. I’ll throw it your eyes in a spice-scuffle.
Too damn funny
OMG, now I have to go put on a BIG fuzzy sweater......