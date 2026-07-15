Trudi Nicola just asked me how I’ve been, said she hadn’t ‘seen me here’ in ages. I’m still here. I told her “I’m around but you know me, I’m hanging from the rafters and remixing myself constantly”, and of course that gave me a lowdown, no good, dirty scoundrel of an idea for a meme post about the abso-f-ing-lutely insane habit of multitasking, especially inside the earth-bound bubble of a ‘creative’.

It’s something like that Dyson vacuum’s claim to fame = ‘cyclone power’. Even the description, by geekle AI, fits our daily multitasking (frenzy, swarm, madness) to a tee.

Centrifugal Force: Dust-laden air is pulled into a high-speed conical chamber, spinning so fast that centrifugal force flings dirt and debris outward. I love flinging me some dirt!!🤷‍♀️ No Loss of Suction: Unlike traditional vacuums that rely on porous bags which quickly clog and lose power, cyclonic separation continuously forces dust out of the airflow straight into a collection bin. I’d like to be ‘cyclonic-ally separated’ from this insane merry-go-round, how about you? Bagless Design: Because the spinning air efficiently filters out large and fine particles without a barrier bag, the vacuum maintains peak performance. No bag could stop me. Ya better take a big step back and stay outta my blast radius.💥

I mean who among us can claim that a bag would in any way help shield our enemies family, friends, pets, coworkers, and strangers from the asteroid belt of flying debris created by multitasking inside our daily humanisphere? I mean the kids, the sports, the work, the fitness, the house, and the f-ing passwords? Comeonman! That’s a shit ton of overhead. Put something down, ANYTHING, and back away slowly.

And so it goes. I have an idea, which distracts me from the serious work of an average Wednesday, then that distracts you from the serious work of an average Wednesday, and ultimately results in a romp with all y’all = a small village-worth of complete online strangers who proceed to get laughs rating from belly workouts, to drink spitting, to pants peeing, to coughing up a lung.

And, all for FREE. No, ya lazy mo-fo’s, I can NOT make this any easier.

***This post is too long to view in email. Use this link to view at your leisure on my website. This post will be pinned to the top.****

Bren’s Buzz | Cori Bren | Substack

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